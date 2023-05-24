Atlantic City Felon Sentenced For Firearms Offenses After Repeated Arrests: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, May 23, Joaquin DeJesus was sentenced on two-counts of second-degree certain persons not to possess firearms.

DeJesus must serve five years before he is eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On October 29, 2021, the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team made a warranted search at 21 South Mansion Ave., Apartment A-3, the prosecutor said.

SWAT breached the door and made contact with DeJesus. Located in the residence was the following: $1,200 cash, approximately 38 clear plastic baggies containing cocaine, a rifle bag containing an AM-15 rifle packaged in parts with extended magazines, a bag containing a Colt .38 Special revolver loaded with six rounds of .38 ballpoint ammunition, a bag containing a handgun box which had a Beretta 9mm model .92 with two magazines, one with 15 rounds of hollow point ammunition and one with 15 rounds of ball ammunition, and a bag containing an MP UZI 9mm with an extended magazine, the prosecutor said.

On May 10, 2022, following a plea agreement on the above matter, DeJesus was released from detention over the State’s objection, the prosecutor said.

On August 16, 2022, before DeJesus could return for his sentencing, members of the Atlantic City Police Department executed another search warrant at Room 1039 at the Sheraton Hotel in Atlantic City.

Prior to execution of the warrant, the target of the investigation, DeJesus, exited the hotel and was subsequently stopped entering his vehicle, the prosecutor said.

DeJesus was placed in custody for an outstanding warrant and was also found in possession of cocaine packaged for sale, the prosecutor said..

SWAT Team members executed a “No Knock” search warrant on room 1039 on the same date.

Located inside the safe in the room was a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm handgun, cocaine and $7,505 cash, the prosecutor said.

DeJesus pleaded guilty to the weapons charges on April 11.

