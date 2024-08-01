Atlantic City Cocaine Dealer With Homemade Billy Club In Absecon Pleads Guilty, Prosecutors Say

Earnest Carroll, 69, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, July 31 to second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree manufacturing/distributing cocaine. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced his plea in a news release on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Absecon police stopped Carroll in a car he was driving on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Officers saw a homemade billy club next to the driver's seat.

Police searched Carroll's car and found more weapons, various drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors said his plea deal calls for a nine-year state prison sentence.

Carroll was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.