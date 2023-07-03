Armed Man Arrested After Foot Chase In Atlantic City: Police

On Sunday, July 2, at 9:30 p.m., Detective Christopher Dodson received information regarding a man in the beach block of California Avenue that was in possession of a handgun.

Dodson, along with Detectives Aaron Jones and Eric Evans, and Officer Brandon Bower, located Quadry Wise, police said.

As detectives approached to investigate, Wise began to run, police said.

As he attempted to jump a fence, he was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

A handgun was in Wise’s pants.

In addition, Wise had 58 grams of marijuana that was packaged for distribution, police said.

Wise, 29, of Washington Township, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and multiple other offenses.

Wise was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

