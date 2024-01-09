'Alarming' Surge In Homicides Prompts Atlantic City Police Union's Request For More Officers

Atlantic City Police Benevolent Association Local 24 posted a statement about the wave of killings on its Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 8.

The union said it's "deeply concerned" about the dramatic rise in the city's homicide rate compared to last year.

"In the first seven days of 2024, there have been four homicides," said union president Jules Schwenger. "In all of 2023, we had a total of seven. This alarming trend serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for immediate action."

The union's statement comes after two deadly shootings over the weekend. City police said 37-year-old Kevin Gayle Jr. of Marmora was shot and killed on Monroe Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Two teens were shot on Atlantic Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5. A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured in that shooting.

Police are also investigating two deadly stabbings on New Year's Day. Officers found 22-year-old Nazir Cintron dead on the Boardwalk at Michigan Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

About an hour earlier, 50-year-old Richard Vincent O'Brien III died after he was stabbed in the neck on South California Avenue, according to police. Prosecutors said 30-year-old Vincent Oglesby of Woodbine was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 3 and he's charged with murder.

Back in November, Atlantic City received a $3.75 million federal grant as part of the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. That money will pay for the city to hire 30 new police officers.

The police union's statement also said the rise in homicides to start 2024 shows why the city police department should have more resources.

"The need for increased personnel has never been more critical," Schwenger said. "We have grant funding for 30 additional officers and have ten budgeted backfill positions that have not been utilized. The hiring of these positions needs to be expedited."

The COPS grant will go towards hiring school resource and traffic safety enforcement officers.

