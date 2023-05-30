Accused South Jersey Pot Dealer Had 32 Pounds Of Drug-Tainted Gummy Candy: Prosecutor

John Garman, 38, of Somers Point was arrested on Thursday, May 25, after a joint narcotics investigation conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Gangs, Guns, & Narcotics Unit, Somers Point Police Department, and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

The investigation determined that Garman was operating a non-licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution operation from his residence in Somers Point, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Law enforcement seized approximately 65 pounds of marijuana, 32 pounds of THC gummy candy, 1.5 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms, 10 pounds of THC cartridges, and a half-pound of additional THC infused candy, the prosecutor said.

The investigation also resulted in the seizure of approximately $119,526 cash, the prosecutor dsid.

Garman was charged with the following offenses:

Distribution of Marijuana (first-degree)

Distribution of Hashish (first-degree)

Operating a CDS Manufacturing Facility (Marijuana) (first-degree)

Operating a CDS Manufacturing Facility (Hashish) (first-degree)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (second-degree)

Money Laundering (second-degree), and

Fortifying a Drug Manufacturing Facility (third-degree)

Garman was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing which is scheduled on Thursday, June 1.

