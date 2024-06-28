Absecon Man Sentenced For Driving With Suspended License After Two DUIs, Prosecutors Say

Thomas Fox III, 60, was sentenced on Thursday, June 28 to 15 months in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a new release. A jury found him guilty on Tuesday, Apr. 9 of two counts of fourth-degree driving during license suspension for prior DUIs.

A Galloway Township police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Fox on Route 50 on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Fox wasn't able to give the officer a valid driver's license and a police search revealed he had a suspended license for at least two prior DUIs.

Fox will be eligible for parole after serving six months in prison.

