Absecon Man Sentenced For Driving With Suspended License After Two DUIs, Prosecutors Say

An Absecon man will spend at least half a year in prison after he was convicted of driving with a suspended license after he had at least two DUIs, authorities said.

Thomas Fox III, 60, Absecon, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Chris Spiker
Thomas Fox III, 60, was sentenced on Thursday, June 28 to 15 months in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a new release. A jury found him guilty on Tuesday, Apr. 9 of two counts of fourth-degree driving during license suspension for prior DUIs.

A Galloway Township police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Fox on Route 50 on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Fox wasn't able to give the officer a valid driver's license and a police search revealed he had a suspended license for at least two prior DUIs.

Fox will be eligible for parole after serving six months in prison.

