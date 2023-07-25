8-Year-Old Boy Killed In South Jersey Crash After Fishing Trip 'Brightened Day For Everyone'

Javier Velez of Egg Harbor City was killed while sleeping in a car alongside a road in Absecon that got struck by another car, according to a GoFundMe and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

"Javier was so full of love and life," Devin Alford of Philadelphia wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The boy had been on a fishing trip with his father when the crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, along White Horse Pike, according to the prosecutor's office. The driver of the other car received several motor vehicle summonses and faces additional criminal charges pending an investigation, the prosecutor said on Monday, July 24.

Javier brightened the day for everyone he came in contact with in his short life, Alford said. He loved the color green and playing sports.

"There are no words to express how much we will miss Javier," he wrote.

Javier is survived by his brother and best friend, Jerry; his mother, Kaylah; father, Orlando; grandparents, uncles, aunts and many cousins.

"This loss has come so unexpectedly for the family, and we ask to please help us raise money to pay for his final farewell during this very painful time. No amount will lessen the heartbreak," Alford wrote.

All donations will go toward his funeral expenses and money left over will go toward the family "as they heal from this unthinkable tragedy. We thank you so much for your generosity and support during this very difficult time."

The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Nissan Sentra, operated by Edward Johnston, 25, was traveling westbound when it went off the roadway to the right and struck a 1995 Honda that was parked on the shoulder, the prosecutor said. The boy was transported to the hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call Detective Dylan Hutton of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7885 or Sergeant Ryan O’Connell of the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

