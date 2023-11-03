7 Minors Allege Abuse By Convicted Sex Offender In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Jose Castro-Vega, 58, of Pleasantville, has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child, and failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Castro-Vega was arrested without incident on Friday, Oct. 27, and was processed and lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Two juveniles came forward alleging sexual abuse by Castro-Vega, the prosecutor said.

Further investigation into Castro-Vega revealed that in 1992 he was convicted of a sexual assault of a minor and was ultimately placed on New Jersey’s Megan’s Law list, requiring him to register as a sex offender in whichever jurisdiction he was living in.

In 1998, Castro-Vega was released from prison and moved out of state several times and has not registered as a sex offender, the prosecutor said.

Since this investigation began, five additional juveniles have come forward this week, giving detailed accounts of sexual abuse by Castro-Vega, which included allegedly drugging some of the children with pills to perform sexual acts, the prosecutor said

The investigation ultimately led to Castro-Vega being charged with additional counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault on four victims under the age of 13, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact with the fifth juvenile, along with other accompanying charges, the prosecutor said.

This remains an active cooperation investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pleasantville Police Department.

Anyone with information about these incidents or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

