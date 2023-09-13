5 Including Barber Indicted On Drug Dealing, Weapons Charges In Atlantic County

Guerrier — who works a day job as a barber in Pleasantville — was charged with maintaining a drug production facility, weapons offenses, money laundering, possession of cocaine and 11 other charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Holli Carter, 39, of Galloway Township, was charged with maintaining a drug production facility, possession of cocaine and nine other charges including weapons offenses.

Tiahana Jordan, 34, of Somers Point, was charged with possession of a handgun, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and other charges.

Richelle Hall, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

And Kaleem Boone, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The investigation, which was conducted by members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit, determined that Guerrier used multiple residences throughout Atlantic County as stash houses in his narcotics operation, where he stored drugs, guns, and the proceeds of drug sales.

On June 22, the investigation seized $90,590 cash, two automated money counters, three semi-automatic handguns, three large-capacity ammunition magazines, hollow nose ammunition, narcotics packaging materials, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Guerrier and Carter are detained in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The three co-defendants were released on summonses.

Anyone with information regarding serious crimes are asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

