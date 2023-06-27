5 Arrested For Drug Dealing In Atlantic City: Police

On Friday, June 23, Atlantic City Detective Christopher Dodson conducted surveillance in the first block of south Tennessee Avenue targeting individuals that were selling, buying, or possessing drugs, police said.

During the operation, four men and a woman were arrested. Officers recovered 48 grams of cocaine, three grams of heroin, and more than three grams of ecstasy, police said.

Charged with various drug offenses were:

Mikye Degraffenreidt, 24, of Atlantic City;

Louis Murphy, 23, of Atlantic City;

Qashira Cooper, 24, of Atlantic City;

Ja’mir Holmes, 25, of Pleasantville;

and Cecil Morgan, 34, of Atlantic City.

Degraffenreidt and Murphy were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Cooper, Holmes, and Morgan were released on a summons with a future court date.

