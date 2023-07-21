3 Teens Arrested After Wild Chase In Stolen Car That Catches Fire In South Jersey: Police

A Galloway police officer rescued the unconscious driver of the car that landed in an Absecon marsh during the chase, Galloway Township police said. The boy was hospitalized.

A gun was recovered from the car, police said.

Two passengers were arrested and turned over to their parents.

The trio included a 16-year-old boy from Hammonton, a 16-year-old boy from Atlantic City and a 15-year-old boy from Pleasantville, police said.

Multiple criminal and motor vehicle charges are pending.

On Thursday, July 20 at about 4 a.m., Galloway Sgt. Kevin Costa spotted a suspicious vehicle near Sterling Court and 2nd Avenue, police said.

The vehicle made an abrupt turn and left the area at a high rate of speed, heading south on 2nd Avenue, police said.

Costa was able to observe the registration, for the vehicle, and upon checking it, discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier Thursday morning, police said.

Costa attempted to catch up to the vehicle and observed the vehicle turning east onto the White Horse Pike, they said.

Costa activated his lights and sirens near Damson Avenue and tried to stop the vehicle, police asid.

The vehicle, a 2013 Honda Accord, did not stop and instead continued to travel east on the White Horse Pike, at a high rate of speed, police said.

Costa pursued the vehicle out of Galloway Township and into the City of Absecon.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, just east of the Home Depot, in Absecon, leaving the roadway and coming to rest in a marshy area, on the north side of the roadway, police said.

Costa ran to the vehicle to render aid and discovered the vehicle was occupied by three juveniles and was beginning to catch fire, police said.

Two passengers were able to exit the vehicle on their own.

The driver, who was unconscious, was pulled from the vehicle by Sgt. Costa, police said.

All three juveniles were taken to the Atlanticare Medical Center City Division, Trauma Center.

The two passengers were treated and released to parents or guardians.

The 16-year-old driver was admitted and treated for shock and a head injury, police said.

Further investigation revealed a firearm was found concealed in the vehicle.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.