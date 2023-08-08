A Few Clouds 78°

SHARE

3 Killed In Crash On Garden State Parkway

Three people were killed in a crash when their car left the Garden State Parkway and struck a tree, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred at 9:52 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6 on the southbound lanes of the highway near milepost 44.6 in Port Republic in Atlantic County, according to New Jersey State Police.

A Kia struck the rear of a Toyota, causing the Kia to lose control and run off the road and hit a tree, State Police said.

The Kia's driver, Sabrina Kontos, 24, of Ocean Grove, and two passengers were killed in the crash: Dion Bullock, 27, of Asbury Park, and Omar Williams, 28, of Eatontown.

The crash remained under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE