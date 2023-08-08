3 Killed In Crash On Garden State Parkway

The crash occurred at 9:52 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6 on the southbound lanes of the highway near milepost 44.6 in Port Republic in Atlantic County, according to New Jersey State Police.

A Kia struck the rear of a Toyota, causing the Kia to lose control and run off the road and hit a tree, State Police said.

The Kia's driver, Sabrina Kontos, 24, of Ocean Grove, and two passengers were killed in the crash: Dion Bullock, 27, of Asbury Park, and Omar Williams, 28, of Eatontown.

The crash remained under investigation.

