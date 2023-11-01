3 Atlantic City Teens Arrested Breaking Into Cars: Police

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 5:31 p.m., Atlantic CIty patrol officers responded to the area of North Carolina and Pacific Avenues in reference to three juveniles breaking into vehicles, they said.

Officer Latray Butcher arrived in the area and observed the three juveniles. Upon attempting to speak with them, they all fled.

Officer Butcher apprehended one male, 16, after a brief foot pursuit. The male was found in possession of two screwdrivers.

Two other males, 12 and 15, were arrested by Officers Kyle Bender and Michael Regalbuto after they surrendered upon seeing the officers.

A concerned citizen pointed out the vehicles that were in a nearby parking lot. The vehicles, a Hyundai and Kia, both had shattered windows and the ignition was tampered with, police said.

The youths were charged with criminal mischief, burglary and resisting arrest. They were released to their parents.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.