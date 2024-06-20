Fair 87°

20-Year-Old Who Shot Man In Head On Atlantic City Boardwalk Sentenced: Prosecutors

An Atlantic City man will spend several years in prison after admitting to shooting another man on the boardwalk early in the morning nearly two years ago, authorities said.

Wesley Briscoe, 20, Atlantic City, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Wesley Briscoe, 20, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 19 to three years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 21 to second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree pointing a firearm, and fourth-degree hindering his own apprehension.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Investigators said surveillance video and witnesses confirmed Briscoe was the shooter after riding his bicycle to the boardwalk.

Briscoe was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, while walking along Atlantic Avenue. During his guilty plea hearing, Briscoe admitted to hiding his clothing to avoid being caught by police immediately after the shooting.

Briscoe would be eligible for parole after about 30 months under the No Early Release Act and the Graves Act.

Briscoe will also have three years of parole supervision after he's released from prison.

