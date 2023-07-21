2 Guns Recovered, 3 Arrested After Atlantic City Drug Deal: Police

On Tuesday, July 18, at about 8 p.m., Detectives Alberto Valles and Christopher Dodson and Officers Brandon Bower and William Harned were patrolling the Bungalow Park section of Atlantic City.

They saw Xavier Leon Jr. approach a vehicle with Joseph Hill and Shabria Cooper-Carter inside in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue, police said.

The officers observed Leon and Hill engage in a drug deal, police said.

After Leon walked away, the officers stopped him. He was found in possession of a single bag of marijuana and a loaded handgun in a satchel, police said. Leon was arrested without incident.

The officers proceeded to the vehicle to speak with Hill and Cooper-Carter. Both were arrested after officers found 48 grams of packaged marijuana throughout the front area of the vehicle and a handgun, police said.

Police said:

Hill, 24, of Atlantic City, was charged with drug dealing, loitering, money laundering and weapons offenses;

Cooper-Carter, 24, of Wilmington, DE, was charged with possessing a weapon, loitering, money laundering and drug dealing, and;

Leon Jr., 20, of Atlantic City, was charged with weapons offenses and loitering to purchase drugs.

All three were sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of drugs is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.