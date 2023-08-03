Mostly Cloudy 72°

2 Dead, 2 Children Burned, 2 Missing In Buena Home Explosion

Two people died, two children were seriously burned and two people remain unaccounted for in a South Jersey home explosion Thursday morning, Aug. 3, authorities said.

Cecilia Levine
Police responded to the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard in the Landisville section of Buena around 10:35 a.m. on reports of a fire caused by an explosion, Franklin Township Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said.

A baby and a teenager were flown to a Philadelphia hospital, the baby in serious condition and the teen stable, police said.

Two bodies were removed from the home and two people remain unaccounted for. Nearby homes were damaged by the explosion.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to battle the blaze. The investigation was criminal in nature, Cesari said.

