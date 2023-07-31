18-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Route 40 Crash: Police

Jamyre Dewey Jr. was traveling east on Route 40 at 7:54 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 when his Mitsubishi Galant crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound Toyota Highlander, Hamilton Township police said.

Dewey Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Two of his passengers, both 18, were airlifted with serious injuries to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, police said. A third passenger, 17, from Mays Landing was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division via ambulance.

Joseph Tancredi, 66, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, who was driving the Toyota was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Route 40 was closed for four hours as police investigated.

Also assisting at the crash scene were the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Mays Landing and Laureldale Fire Departments, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

