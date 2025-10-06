Seven Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crash In Woodlawn, Fire Officials Say

Fire crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to Rolling Road and Dogwood Road, where a school bus and several vehicles were involved in a collision that backed up traffic through the area.

The department said crews were on scene assessing everyone involved for injuries.

An update posted around 10 a.m. said seven students were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Fire officials said crews were working with Baltimore County Public Schools to transport uninjured students to school.

Authorities said drivers should expect delays on Rolling Road as the crash remains under investigation.

