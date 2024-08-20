Caretaker Charged After Vulnerable Adult Found In 'Deplorable Conditions' In Woodlawn Dies: PD

Brittany Brooks, 34, has been charged following a vulnerable adult abuse investigation that was launched following the death of Antoinette Gray, who was found living in "deplorable conditions" in Woodlawn, authorities announced.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Kirkwood Road, where they found Gray residing in horrific conditions, and it was later determined that Brooks had been tasked with taking care of her "due to her multiple medical ailments."

During the investigation, Gray was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Brooks was deemed responsible, and she was charged with vulnerable adult-related offenses, and was being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.

She is reportedly scheduled to make a court appearance in September.

