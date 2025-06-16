$50K Powerball Ticket Almost Tossed By Philly Man Found In Car After Woodlawn Snack Stop

A Philadelphia man who goes by the moniker “Philly Jawn” is celebrating a surprise $50,000 Powerball win after nearly forgetting about the ticket — and almost tossing it out with the garbage, Maryland Lottery officials said.

On June 4, the busy engineer stopped at Woodlawn Mart on Woodlawn Drive in Baltimore County to grab some snacks before heading home.

On a whim, he bought a few Lottery tickets.

Then he forgot about them.

More than a week later, while cleaning out his car, “Philly Jawn” found the tickets in a bag he’d almost thrown away.

“I was ecstatic when I realized I won,” he told Maryland Lottery officials after the mobile app to scan the tickets and discovering one was worth a whopping $50,000.

He stopped by Lottery headquarters on Friday, June 13 to claim the prize.

The nickname “Philly Jawn” is a nod to the local slang that can mean any person, place, or thing — perfect for a player who wants to stay anonymous, officials said.

The lucky ticket matched four white balls and the Power Ball, just one number shy of the jackpot.

He’s been playing for four years, he said, usually picking numbers tied to family birthdays.

While he hasn’t told anyone in his inner circle just yet, he admitted it’ll be hard to keep the news quiet much longer.

“I hope this is the first of many wins,” he said.

As for the cash? He says he plans to pay off bills and store the rest for a rainy day.

