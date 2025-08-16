Isaiah Randall, 20, was sent home from work this week after sending his supervisor that they - Securitas, the company providing security at the World Series - "better have heavy security after the (expletive) you pulled today, because I will be back," after he was ordered off the job, police said.

The Williamsport resident allegedly sent the messages to his supervisor at the company, followed by a curious Facebook post about a "mass casualty event," complete with a countdown timer under it, court documents state.

In that post, it is alleged that Randall tagged ESPN, Little League, and his former company, so that each was notified of his nefarious plot.

The incident was reported by multiple outlets, citing Williamsport police and court documents.

Officials noted that Randall passed all required background checks for his job — and it is unclear why he was sent home from work or why he chose to target Little Leaguers and ESPN.

It remains unclear what specific role Randall played at Securitas, or what prompted his being sent home and the subsequent threat.

Randall was charged with four counts each of terroristic threats with the intention to terrorize another, terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, and harassment, according to the Sun Gazette, saying only that he violated a company policy.

Reports state that Randall was taken into custody without incident at his Pennsylvania home by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, who charged him with eight felony terroristic threats, as well as harassment.

He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on a $125,000 bail.

