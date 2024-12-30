Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials To Blame For Blaze At Williamsport Paper Mill

The blaze, reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, was discovered by employees at the Maryland Paper Company.

The fire started in a scrap and pulp paper waste area before spreading to cardboard bales and two trailers parked near the dock. Minor damage was also reported to the roof area of the structure, according to investigators.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to improperly discarded smoking material, officials said.

It took crews two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported.

