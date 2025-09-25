Watch: Tide Pods Shoplifter Turns Violent After Confrontation At Wheaton Giant Food

The Montgomery County Department of Police is seeking the public's assistance in tracking down an armed shoplifting suspect who took on police over the summer.

New video has been released by the agency in connection with a Tide Pods theft at Giant Food in the 2900 block of University Boulevard West in Wheaton.

The altercation was recorded around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, stole Tide Pods, and when security attempted to apprehend him, he pulled out a knife and ran from the scene.

Now, the department is attempting to identify the wanted man, and released a video showing the struggle.

Video of the incident can be found here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

