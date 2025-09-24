Police Hunting Audi After Hit-Run Driver Kills 52-Year-Old Woman In Wheaton

Montgomery County police said officers and Fire Rescue crews were called just after 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, to Veirs Mill Road at Ennalls Avenue in Wheaton for reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a car.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman in the roadway with critical injuries. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, investigators said.

The driver took off before officers arrived.

Detectives believe the suspect car is a silver 2009–2012 Audi A4 or S4 with heavy front-end damage. Police said it may have a shattered windshield, a missing right front fog light, and a dangling left headlight assembly.

Montgomery County police are now asking anyone who spots the vehicle — or knows who it belongs to — to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The victim’s name will be released once her family is notified. The fatal crash remains under investigation.

