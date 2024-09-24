Investigators ID Man Holding Grill Fork Killed During Officer-Involved Wheaton Shooting

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night, officers were called to the 3400 block of Janet Road in Wheaton after there was an emergency call placed about an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, members of the Montgomery County Department of Police spotted a man, identified as 31-year-old Wheaton resident Melvin Omar Chavez-Paz in a yard holding an object in his right hand.

Officers demanded that the man "drop the knife;" however, Chavez-Paz did not comply, and instead, began crossing the street, prompting one to discharge his service weapon.

The IID named Montgomery County Police Cpl. Cody Hobbs, a 12-year veteran assigned to the Patrol Services Bureau

The officers immediately rendered emergency aid and called for paramedics, who pronounced dead at the scene next to a grill fork that was recovered near his body.

No other injuries were reported.

Body-worn camera footage footage is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

