Grill Fork-Wielding Man Killed In Officer-Involved Wheaton Shooting Under Investigation: AG

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night, officers were called to the 3400 block of Janet Road in Wheaton after there was an emergency call placed about an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, members of the Montgomery County Department of Police spotted a man in a yard holding an object in his right hand.

Officers demanded that the man "drop the knife;" however, he did not comply, and instead, began crossing the street, prompting one to discharge his service weapon.

The officers immediately rendered emergency aid and called for paramedics.

The man - who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene and a grill fork was recovered near his body after the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Following the fatal shooting, the IID is expected to release the ID of the victim and officer involved in the shooting. Body-worn camera footage footage is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

