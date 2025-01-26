Floor Collapses During Fast-Moving Fire At Wheaton Townhouse

Crews were called at around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 26 to a home on Lester Street, where they were met by frigid temperatures, smoke billowing from the building, flames showing, and a partial structure collapse.

Firefighters were quickly able to get the flames knocked down, but not before an electric meter was damaged, leaving several families without power and forcing a temporary evacuation of some residents.

Two people were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation on Sunday afternoon.

