Floor Collapses During Fast-Moving Fire At Wheaton Townhouse

Residents of a Montgomery County townhouse got a scare on Sunday morning when they woke up to the sound of smoke alarms going off in Wheaton, fire officials said.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Crews were called at around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 26 to a home on Lester Street, where they were met by frigid temperatures, smoke billowing from the building, flames showing, and a partial structure collapse.

Firefighters were quickly able to get the flames knocked down, but not before an electric meter was damaged, leaving several families without power and forcing a temporary evacuation of some residents.

Two people were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation on Sunday afternoon.

