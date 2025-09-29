Detectives Track Down Silver Audi, Driver In Deadly Wheaton Hit-And-Run: Charges Pending

Ganga Prajapati, of New Carrollton, was struck while crossing Veirs Mill Road at Ennalls Avenue around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, in Wheaton, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

She was found in the roadway with critical injuries and rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

The driver took off before officers arrived. Detectives initially believed the suspect vehicle was a silver 2009–2012 Audi A4 or S4 with heavy front-end damage.

On Friday, Sept. 26, investigators with the Collision Reconstruction Unit located the vehicle and driver in Laurel, Montgomery County Police confirmed on Monday.

The car was identified as a silver 2012 Audi A4 that had a cracked windshield, crumpled hood, missing fog light, and a damaged headlight.

Montgomery County Police said, “The driver was located, and charges are pending further investigation.”

The crash remains under investigation.

