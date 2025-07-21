Arsonist Torches Trucks, Damages Glenmont Shopping Center In Early Morning Fire: Officials

Firefighters responded to a pair of vehicle fires around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, July 21, outside the Country Boy Market at the Glenmont Center on Randolph Road in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

Crews found both vehicles ablaze, with flames extending to the exterior awning of the shopping center.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in total damage — $10,000 to the vehicles and another $20,000 in collateral damage to the structure, officials said.

Investigators confirmed the fires were set intentionally.

There were no reported injuries and the fire was contained before it could spread inside the building.

