Westminster Man Picks Up Sweetener For Sweetheart, $50K Lottery During Lucky Walmart Trip

Sporting his finest Slayer t-shirt this week, Westminster resident Brian Murray was happy to take the short trek to Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore on Aug. 14 to claim the unexpected five-figure prize.

"I wore my favorite band shirt to (make the) claim," he said while signing the paperwork to collect his money. "This is the coolest thing that has ever happened to me."

Murray said that he tends to play a few scratch-off tickets every other week week to the tune of $20 to $40, but never won anything near the prize, which he was happy to collect.

The Lottery player said that during a recent trip to Walmart on Woodward Road to pick up coffee sweetener for his girlfriend, he figured he'd grab a couple tickets from the store's vending machine.

Turns out they were even sweeter.

Murray used the credit from two previous winners to purchase four $5 Gold Rush 7s Tripler scratchers.

Now he can throw a few more zeros after that five.

"I couldn't believe it," he said.

With the newfound cash, the avid angler said that both an "epic fishing trip" is part of his plan for the prize, as well as a trip to Puerto Rico with his girlfriend, who inadvertently helped land the couple the big win.

He also plans to pay off a car loan, but that is way less fun.

