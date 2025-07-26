Van Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Pennsylvania Man In Westminster, State Police Say

Troopers responded around 2 a.m. Saturday, July 26, to the scene of a fatal wreck along Maryland Route 97 near Humbert Schoolhouse Road in Westminster, according to state police.

Investigators said a 2016 GMC Canyon was heading northbound when it suddenly veered across the center line and slammed into a 2011 Ford E-350 van traveling in the opposite direction.

The van driver, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County EMS crews. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Officials are waiting to notify his next of kin.

The pickup driver, identified as Christopher Wolf, 36, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, was taken to York Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and is continuing the investigation. Charges are pending the outcome.

