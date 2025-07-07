Tremayne Gross, 24, of Washington, DC, and Meghan Elizabeth Mathis, 32, of Westminster, were both killed in a head-on crash early Sunday morning, July 6, on I-495 in Fairfax County, according to state police.

Investigators said the crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the northbound Express Lanes near mile marker 48.

Gross was driving a 2017 Ford Edge southbound in the northbound lanes when he slammed into Mathis’ 2004 Jeep Patriot, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. No additional details were provided. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

