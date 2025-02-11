'Surreal' $50K Powerball Prize Won By 'Stunned' Carroll County Woman

The longtime lottery player, who is choosing to stay anonymous and go by the nickname “V,” struck big in the Jan. 25 drawing after purchasing a $2 quick-pick ticket at 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Union Bridge, officials announced.

"V" has been playing the lottery for as long as she can remember but started buying tickets more regularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning her Friday visits to 7-Eleven into a ritual.

While she had won prizes under $5,000 in the past playing Powerball, Mega Millions, and Multi-Match tickets, she always hoped for a bigger payday.

That moment finally came when she scanned her tickets from Jan. 24 and saw the unexpected message—$50,000.

Still in disbelief, she scanned the ticket again.

“This was a surreal moment you might only dream about,” she told lottery officials.

"V," who has kept the exciting news to herself except for close family members, already knows how she’s spending the winnings—renovating her kitchen and making long-awaited home improvements.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot keeps growing, with the Wednesday, Feb. 12 drawing sitting at an estimated $154 million annuity or $71.4 million cash option.

