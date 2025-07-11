Rodney Gaines, 35, was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on Thursday, July 10, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.

Back on April 4, a federal jury convicted Gaines of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and two counts of cocaine distribution.

US District Judge Adam B. Abelson also found Gaines “ordered and arranged the murder of a man in Westminster” on Jan. 31, 2022, and applied enhanced sentencing guidelines based on his use of violence and firearms and his leadership role in the conspiracy, officials said.

“Gaines arranged sales of cocaine to various customers,” the feds said, using code words like “powder,” “8-balls,” “balls,” and “sister” in wiretapped conversations.

According to trial evidence, Gaines worked with multiple accomplices who:

Cooked cocaine into crack;

Delivered drugs to customers;

Stashed drugs in wooded areas.

“Law enforcement recovered more than $250,000 in cash in apparent drug proceeds from a storage unit that another member of the conspiracy acquired,” prosecutors said.

The jury determined the conspiracy involved 280 grams or more of cocaine base, triggering a 10-year mandatory minimum.

Agents also presented evidence that Gaines tried to get guns from co-conspirators in January 2022, showing the conspiracy involved firearms throughout.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westminster and receive free news updates.