‘My Heart Is Shattered’: Four Beloved Horses Killed In Tragic Westminster Barn Fire

A young family is reeling after a historic Carroll County barn was reduced to rubble when a massive blaze tore through the three-story structure, killing four horses and sending a man to the hospital.

"I lost everything today. I lost my dreams. I lost everything I’ve spent my life dreaming to have," Karlie Bosley said. "But most importantly we lost the four greatest horses i have ever known."

"The only four horses that did not and would never have a price tag. They were my everything. I am not okay. I am never going to be okay."

Fire crews were called just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28 to Bell Road in Westminster, where 911 callers reported flames and heavy smoke pouring from a large brick-and-timber bank barn, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

When the first units arrived, the fire had already engulfed the building.

Rescue attempts were made, but the animals could not be saved.

"These horses weren’t just animals — they were family, companions, and a huge part of their daily lives," Kaitlynn Harris said while raising money for the family. "Losing them so suddenly and tragically has left their hearts shattered and their world turned upside down."

More than 65 firefighters from Westminster, Reese, New Windsor, Pleasant Valley, and surrounding agencies were called to the scene, only to find major obstacles: no hydrants nearby and a water main break on Royer Road.

Tankers had to shuttle water while a fill site was established to keep streams flowing on the fire.

“Due to the size of the fire and the extent of the involvement, crews immediately took a defensive posture, attacking the fire from the exterior to protect nearby exposures,” the New Windsor Fire Department said.

Crews also had to scramble to contain fires that were sparked by flying embers, officials said. The outer walls eventually began bowing outward as the structure collapsed.

Two people were treated on the scene, and a 25-year-old man was hospitalized with a first-degree burn to his hand, the Fire Marshal’s Office reported.

Damage is estimated at $250,000, but the emotional damage is far more costly.

"I will never understand why God needed them more than we did," Bosley said. "All four of them are truly irreplaceable. I am broken. My heart is shattered in a million pieces and i am praying to God that this is all a nightmare."

"I pray to God that they are running the fields of heaven waiting for us when we get there."

Following the deadly fire, Bosley penned a touching tribute to each of the four horses, Liam, Archie, Millie, and Gator, her fiancé, Zac Virtz's favorite.

"Liam, you were absolutely my everything. You were my heart horse. And I was your person," she said. "Archie, my first born baby. You were everything I had ever dreamed of you to be."

"Millie, my sweetest baby girl. You were going to be my rockstar," Bosley continued. "Gator, oh Gator. You were Zac's everything. We were your people. You were the only horse that Zac would not take ANY amount of money for."

Bosley also took to social media to pay tribute to her horses a week after their deaths. She said that the remains of all four horses were able to be removed days after the fire, and relocated to her parents' farm, where they are buried together

"I know they surround me every single day in spirit, that is just the bond i had with them," she wrote. "I don’t really feel like myself without them. I am absolutely heartbroken."

Tributes poured in for the family following the fatal fire.

"No one should ever have to go through this nightmare," Katie Drayer posted on social media. "You don’t think it will ever happen to anyone. Let alone two amazing people. My heart breaks into pieces for the both of them."

"Today they suffered a horrific barn fire and lost so many of their personal horses," she said. "I was on the phone with Zac when he said 'omg (sic) my barn is (on) fire.'"

"The way my heart SANK. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, let alone someone who always lifts his community up."

A GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

"No amount can replace what they’ve lost, but with your kindness and generosity, we can help them take steps toward healing," organizers said.

"Every donation, share, and prayer means more than words can express."

