‘Most Wanted’ Duo With 31 Warrants Busted After Bold Theft Spree In Westminster: Police

Two Maryland men with 31 active arrest warrants between them were finally caught after a brazen theft spree that saw them ransack a Target and nearly strike pedestrians while fleeing a Walmart in Carroll County, police in Westminster said.

Laron L. Colbert, 43, of Arnold, and Daniel O. Corona, 41, of Dundalk, were arrested this week after Westminster Police say they tried pulling off a daylight smash-and-grab at Target on Malcolm Drive — then nearly pulled off a second heist minutes later at the nearby Walmart on Woodward Road.

Around noon on Monday, May 26, Target employees reported a felony theft in progress after several suspects loaded shopping carts with more than $2,400 worth of merchandise and exited through a rear fire door.

The crew fled in a gray Ford F-150 pickup — but didn’t get far.

Officers were already on alert when they got a second report: the same suspects were spotted loading up again at Walmart.

That’s when things got messy.

Police say the driver of the pickup fled at high speed, nearly hitting several pedestrians in the process — but Colbert and Corona weren’t so lucky. They ditched the vehicle and took off on foot, but were caught shortly after a chase through a nearby neighborhood.

The surprise wasn’t that they were arrested. It was how long they’d allegedly been dodging police.

According to Westminster Police, Colbert was wanted on 20 active felony theft warrants. Corona? Eleven.

Officers also recovered suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

Both men have been implicated in multiple thefts throughout the Baltimore region, authorities said. They are being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Charges for both suspects include:

Felony theft;

Misdemeanor theft;

Possession of suspected cocaine;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Fleeing and eluding.

No details about their next court date have been announced by the department.

