Now, he’s headed to prison.

Milton Salguero-Vargus, 24, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree arson for the March 2022 fire that tore through a mobile home park on Woodbine Road in Westminster, prosecutors announced on Wednesday, May 21.

According to the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, the fire began around 2:40 p.m. on March 1, 2022, when firefighters from the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to a blazing trailer in the 5900 block of Woodbine Road.

Salguero-Vargus was seen sitting calmly outside Lot 26 as the home burned. He reportedly told witnesses he set the fire himself.

“He admitted to investigators that he had set fire to the home by igniting motor oil that he poured around the base of the home,” officials said.

That mobile home was shared with two roommates, who were not home at the time. He told investigators the men were “trying to kick him out” and “telling other people things about him” — and that’s why he did it.

The fire quickly spread to a nearby shed and then jumped to the next mobile home, located on Lot 25.

That home was occupied, but thanks to a fast-acting neighbor who banged on the door and yelled for the woman to get out, the resident and her three dogs escaped without injury.

In court this week, Salguero-Vargus gave another reason.

“Today in court, Mr. Salguero-Vargus told the Court that he was hearing voices at the time, and those voices told him to burn the house, so he did,” prosecutors stated.

Salguero-Vargus had no prior criminal record, but both homes, the shed, and all contents were declared a total loss.

Carroll County Deputy State’s Attorney Hockensmith read the victim impact statements in court, detailing the pain, loss, and emotional trauma the fire caused the displaced homeowners.

Judge Fred Hecker sentenced Salguero-Vargus to 15 years suspend all but 5 years on each count of arson, to run consecutively, for a total of 30 years suspend all but 10 years to serve.

After prison, Salguero-Vargus will serve 5 years of supervised probation with mental health treatment, no contact with victims, and he must pay $288,000 in restitution.

He is also not a US citizen and is expected to be deported to Guatemala following his release from prison.

“Salguero-Vargus’s actions could very well have led to deadly consequences,” said Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker. “Judge Hecker’s sentence certainly reflected that fact.”

