Kilos Of Coke, Cash Seized From Suspected Dealer In Carroll County: Officials

Harford County resident Thomas Wayne Hawkins, 61, who was the target of a multi-agency investigation, is accused of transporting and selling large quantities of cocaine throughout the region, according to the Carroll County Drug and Firearms Task Force.

Investigators stopped Hawkins’ car at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, in Carroll County for a traffic infraction.

During that stop, a spokesperson for the Task Force said that a K9 unit conducted an open-air sniff, alerting officers to drugs inside the vehicle, police said.

Officers found 146 grams—more than 5 ounces—of suspected cocaine inside Hawkins’ car and he was arrested before being taken to the Carroll County Detention Center, officials said.

Detectives executed search warrants on Hawkins’ car and his Harford County residence, recovering:

Scales with drug residue;

Packing materials with residue;

An electronic money counter;

Drug paraphernalia;

$4,690 in cash.

“The evidence found was consistent with the illegal sales of controlled dangerous substances,” detectives stated.

Hawkins was charged with:

Controlled dangerous substance possession not cannabis and controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

Three days later, the Carroll County Grand Jury indicted Hawkins on an additional charge of distribution of controlled dangerous substances, police said.

Hawkins was arrested again at his home with help from the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He remains in custody.

