Historic Westminster Barn Destroyed In Blaze That Killed 4 Horses, Injured Man

Fire crews were called just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 to Bell Road in Westminster, where 911 callers reported flames and heavy smoke pouring from a large brick-and-timber bank barn, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

When the first units arrived, the fire had already engulfed the building.

“Captain 3 (Westminster FD) arrived first to find a working barn fire with horses trapped inside,” the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company said

Rescue attempts were made, but the animals could not be saved.

The firefight quickly escalated.

More than 65 firefighters from Westminster, Reese, New Windsor, Pleasant Valley, and surrounding agencies were called to the scene, only to find major obstacles: no hydrants nearby and a water main break on Royer Road.

Tankers had to shuttle water while a fill site was established to keep streams flowing on the fire.

“Due to the size of the fire and the extent of the involvement, crews immediately took a defensive posture, attacking the fire from the exterior to protect nearby exposures,” the New Windsor Fire Department said.

Crews also had to scramble to contain fires that were sparked by flying embers, officials said. The outer walls eventually began bowing outward as the structure collapsed.

Two people were treated on the scene, and a 25-year-old man was hospitalized with a first-degree burn to his hand, the Fire Marshal’s Office reported.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Photos from the scene show the barn — marked with an 1817 cornerstone etched “Father’s Care” — gutted and smoldering as firefighters poured water on the ruins for hours.

“The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation,” Reese VFC said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

