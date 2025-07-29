High-Speed Westminster Chase Ends As Teen Rams Police Cars, Runs With Juvenile: Sheriff

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop a gray Nissan sedan speeding on Route 27 near Route 482 just after midnight on Tuesday, July 29.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Braylon Roberts of Pennsylvania, allegedly fled when officers lost sight of the vehicle, which was later located by Westminster City Police on Gentry Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

Roberts allegedly used the car to ram two Westminster City Police cruisers and one sheriff’s office vehicle when law enforcement entered the cul-de-sac.

“The suspect vehicle became disabled as a result,” the sheriff’s office said. “The driver and three passengers, one of which was a juvenile, exited the vehicle and fled on foot.”

Roberts and the juvenile were both taken into custody after a thorough canvas of the area. Roberts was treated at Carroll Hospital before being booked at Carroll County Central Booking.

Roberts was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Three counts of second-degree assault;

Two counts of reckless endangerment;

Second-degree assault on a first responder;

Multiple traffic violations.

Two Westminster City Police officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Carroll Hospital Center following the collisions.

The juvenile suspect was released after consultation with the Department of Juvenile Services.

The case remains under investigation.

