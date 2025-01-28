Expectant Dad Killed During Dispute In Maryland

In early January 2025, Van Devander was involved in a dispute with Benjamin Jack Dresbach in Kensington, resulting in the expectant 29-year-old father's murder.

The unexpected death left Zentz and their 6-year-old son to fend for themselves as they continue to cope with a new normal following the fatal shooting.

"I’m unemployed at this time and we don’t know when we will begin receiving survivor benefits," she wrote in a GoFundMe set up to help her offset costs in advance of the arrival of their second child.

"I’m raising funds to take care of myself and our son and buy essentials for our new baby that is due Aug. 16," Zentz added. "With the trauma that I now carry, I am unsure when I will emotionally be able to return to work."

Zentz said that the two planned on purchasing their first family home later this year, and the pair were scheduled to be married in September.

"I’m now responsible for funding a home for myself and our two children without his contributions," she wrote. "I’m having an extremely difficult time and can only hope he will send me comfort and peace as the days go on.

"I miss him dearly and just wish I could bring my best friend back and my family could be whole again."

"Trevor was you and juniors world and he was taken from you both tragically, one day he was here and the next he was gone and left a giant hole in you and juniors life like a bottomless pit," Mike Zentz posted on Facebook.

"I hope you know I loved him like a son and will deeply miss him."

A GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

"Absolutely breaks my heart seeing good people go through the worst of life," another friend posted.

"Courtney recently lost her SO (and) father of her (two) kids (one on the way) via gun violence, (and) needs all the help she can get."

