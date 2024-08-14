Driver Struck Cruiser, Deputy Near Maryland Church During Separate Pursuits, Sheriff Says

Westminster resident Steven Lee Rankin, 36, created a trail of terror on Sunday afternoon as he sought to avoid his arrest by any means necessary, striking at least one sheriff's vehicle, as well as a deputy, during an hours-long game of cat-and-mouse.

The long day for members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office began at around 5:21 p.m. on Aug. 11, when deputies were called to the 1400 block of East Mayberry Road, where they found a person in a Toyota Sienna that was partially in the roadway in front of the entrance to St. Mary's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Deputies say they found Rankin in the front seat with his eyes closed, nestled up to two open containers of beer in the cupholders while the engine was still running.

Once stirred, Rankin allegedly kicked the vehicle into drive, ignoring deputies' commands, driving through the church parking lot, through the grass, and back onto Mayberry Road before speeding away, though not before they were able to identify him as the driver.

At that point, the deputy opted against launching a pursuit as a precaution, but they would get another shot.

Shortly after the initial incidence, a second call came in advising the Toyota returned to the parking lot of the church, but Rankin still wasn't in a listening mood.

He again ignored deputies' orders to get out of the vehicle, but this time he sped up, struck a patrol vehicle, and fled the area with deputies pursuing him until he made his way north into Pennsylvania.

Rankin had unfinished business in Carroll County, and the sheriff's office was advised he was heading back to the area, where he was located in the area of Halter Road near Mayberry Road, where they attempted to block him in.

Not to be outdone by his previous actions, investigators say that Rankin proceeded to strike a deputy approaching him at the scene with the Toyota's side mirror, fled down a gravel access road and into a cornfield.

The ordeal came to its conclusion when Rankin was stopped in the field behind the 3900 block of Littlestown Pike.

Rankin wasn't done yet.

According to the sheriff's office, he then refused to comply with arresting deputies and had to be removed from the vehicle, at which point he continued to resist attempts to place him into custody, prompting deputies to deploy a taser-like device that subdued him.

Further investigation found that Rankin did not have permission from the owner to drive the Toyota Sienna, and that he was driving with a suspended and revoked driver’s license.

Rankin was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Resisting or interfering with an arrest;

Three counts of failure to obey reasonable or lawful orders;

Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle;

Trespassing on cultivated land.

Additionally, several traffic citations were issued including reckless driving, attempt to elude law enforcement, consuming alcoholic beverages in vehicle, driving under the influence, and driving vehicle not equipped with and ignition interlock as required by program.

Rankin was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and taken to the Carroll County Central Booking pending a bail review hearing on Wednesday.

