Chicken Salad Chick will open its newest restaurant in the Westminster Station shopping center, the company said in a news release on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The location at 255 Baltimore Boulevard will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb 11.

The first 100 customers at the grand opening will win free chicken salad for life. The first guest in line will get one large Quick Chick per week for a year, while the next 99 will receive one per month.

Franchise owner Paul Weitz said he discovered Chicken Salad Chick through his Atlanta-based in-laws.

"I'm excited to bring the first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to Maryland, right here in Westminster," Weitz said. "From my years of experience running Jersey Mike's Subs shops, I've learned exceptional customer service is the cornerstone of running a successful franchise. At its core, we are a company that is focused on prioritizing training and cultivating a community of team members dedicated to delivering an outstanding guest experience, and the restaurant naturally follows."

Chicken Salad Chick serves more than a dozen varieties of made-from-scratch chicken salad, along with fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, and desserts. The Westminster location offers dine-in, takeout, third-party deliveries, and catering.

The restaurant will also raise funds for Bridging Life Hospice Care, which offers palliative care services across Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick counties.

"Westminster offers incredible business potential, and Westminster Station's mix of franchise concepts makes it the perfect home for our brand," said Scott Deviney, Chicken Salad Chick's president and CEO. "We're confident our inviting atmosphere and flavorful menu will resonate with the local community.

"It's always a privilege to welcome new franchise owners like Paul, who embody our core values and have a genuine passion for serving their community. We believe his extensive experience in restaurant franchising and unwavering dedication to exceptional customer service will be key as we introduce Chicken Salad Chick to Marylanders."

The restaurant will have several other giveaways throughout its opening week:

Wednesday, Feb. 12 - First 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will get a free 40-ounce tumbler

Thursday, Feb. 13 - First 50 Chick Trio purchasers will receive a free wooden cutting board

Friday, Feb. 14 - First 50 Chick Trio buyers will get a free canvas tote bag

Saturday, Feb. 15 - First 50 guests to buy a large Quick Chick will receive a free small cooler

Maryland will be the 21st state to have a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, which has grown to more than 285 locations. In 2008, Stacy and Kevin Brown founded the chain in Auburn, Alabama.

Chicken Salad Chick of Westminster will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

