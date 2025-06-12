Carroll County Drug Ring Busted; Westminster Pair Jailed After SWAT Raids, Sheriff Says

Antonio Alfonso Liason, 38, and Jessica Brooke Smith, 47, both of Westminster, were arrested this week, during a sweeping takedown involving search warrants across Carroll County and Baltimore, according to the sheriff's office.

“These search warrants were a result of a joint investigation spanning approximately six months, targeting the distribution of large quantities of illicit narcotics throughout the Carroll County corridor and surrounding areas,” officials said.

Investigators say Liason and Smith led the operation with the help of two other Carroll County residents. The team was allegedly distributing cocaine and fentanyl across the region.

Backed by tactical units from Carroll County CRT, Baltimore County Police SWAT, and Anne Arundel County Police SWAT, investigators raided six homes, including one in Baltimore, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives seized an estimated:

11 ounces of cocaine with a value of $22,000;

36.5 grams of fentanyl;

Digital scales;

Packaging materials;

Drug paraphernalia;

Three illegal handguns;

Ammunition;

An undisclosed amount of cash.

All evidence was “consistent with the illegal distribution of controlled dangerous substances,” according to investigators.

Liason and Smith were booked into the Carroll County Detention Center on a no-bond status. They face a long list of charges, including:

CDS: distribution with firearm;

Firearm drug trafficking crime;

Illegal possession of ammo;

Firearm possession with violent felony conviction;

Knowingly altering firearm serial number;

Possession with intent to distribute;

Possession of paraphernalia.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional criminal charges are forthcoming, officials said.

