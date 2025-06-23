Butcher-Bound Cows Escape Farm, Euthanized After Charging People In Westminster: Police

The incident unfolded around 12:45 p.m. Monday, June 23, when Westminster Police were called to the area of Englar Road and Baltimore Boulevard for a report of loose livestock in the roadway.

Police said two cows escaped from a local farm, crossed Baltimore Boulevard, and made their way into downtown Westminster neighborhoods.

Officers, along with Carroll County Animal Control and the cows’ owner, tried multiple times to contain the animals safely — but the cows became increasingly aggressive, according to police.

One child suffered a minor injury after being struck by one of the cows as they charged at pedestrians.

"Following consultation with and permission from the cows’ owner, due to the imminent threat to pedestrians and drivers, Officers euthanized one cow and Animal Control euthanized the second cow," Westminster Police said in a statement.

In a grim twist, both cows were already being prepared for butchering when they fled the farm.

“This was an unfortunate, difficult, and unusual situation,” police said. “Parties involved were doing their best to avoid having to euthanize these animals. We appreciate your understanding.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westminster and receive free news updates.