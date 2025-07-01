Blaze Breaks Out At Vanessa’s Corner Pub In Carroll County, Fire Marshal On Scene (Developing)

Dozens of firefighters rushed to Vanessa’s Corner Pub in Carroll County after a fire broke out before dawn, causing extensive damage and prompting an ongoing investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, at the restaurant located at 2600 Liberty Road, officials said.

Firefighters from the Carroll County Department of Fire & EMS, Mt. Airy, Winfield, and several other area fire departments arrived to find heavy smoke and flames within the restaurant, according to the marshal.

Roughly 50 firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before bringing it under control.

A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals and K9 Blondie remained on scene throughout the day working to determine what sparked the fire later on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, and the total cost of damage was still being evaluated as of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Inspectors from the Carroll County Permits and Inspections office and the Carroll County Health Department were also at the scene to assess structural stability and product safety inside the kitchen.

Despite the damage, both Liberty Road (Route 26) and Ridge Road (Route 27) remained open to traffic, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

