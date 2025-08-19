Overcast 75°

SHARE

Barns, Tractors Destroyed In $500K Fire At Cold Springs Farm

Flames tore through a Carroll County farm Tuesday afternoon, burning down two barns and destroying multiple tractors in a blaze that caused more than half a million dollars in damage, officials said.

Cold Springs Farm in New Windsor.

Cold Springs Farm in New Windsor.

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Cold Springs Farm in New Windsor.

Cold Springs Farm in New Windsor.

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Cold Springs Farm in New Windsor.

Cold Springs Farm in New Windsor.

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire broke out just after noon on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at Cold Springs Farm on Hawks Hill Road in New Windsor.

A passerby spotted flames around 12:10 p.m. and called for help, officials said. More than 50 firefighters from New Windsor and surrounding departments battled the two-alarm fire for three hours before it was brought under control.

By the time the smoke cleared, two barns had collapsed and several tractors were destroyed. No livestock injuries were initially reported.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damages, according to investigators.

The fire started inside one of the large barns, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

"Seems to always happen when I am away but thanks to my employees local firefighters friends and neighbors things could have been much worse," Matt Hoff posted on Facebook. "No cows humans or greatly important infrastructure was damaged." 

to follow Daily Voice Westminster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE