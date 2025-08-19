The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire broke out just after noon on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at Cold Springs Farm on Hawks Hill Road in New Windsor.

A passerby spotted flames around 12:10 p.m. and called for help, officials said. More than 50 firefighters from New Windsor and surrounding departments battled the two-alarm fire for three hours before it was brought under control.

By the time the smoke cleared, two barns had collapsed and several tractors were destroyed. No livestock injuries were initially reported.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damages, according to investigators.

The fire started inside one of the large barns, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

"Seems to always happen when I am away but thanks to my employees local firefighters friends and neighbors things could have been much worse," Matt Hoff posted on Facebook. "No cows humans or greatly important infrastructure was damaged."

