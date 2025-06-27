$22K In Cocaine, Fentanyl Seized During Carroll County Drug Ring Takedown, Officials Say

Antonio Alfonso Liason, 38, and Jessica Brooke Smith, 47, both of Westminster, were arrested earlier this month, after detectives executed search warrants at six locations across Carroll County and Baltimore City, according to the Carroll County Drug and Firearms Trafficking Task Force.

The takedown followed a six-month-long investigation that targeted the trafficking of large quantities of narcotics in and around the Carroll corridor and surrounding areas, police said.

“Detectives identified Antonio Alfonso Liason … and Jessica Brooke Smith … as key distributors of illicit drugs, operating with the support of two additional individuals,” officials said in a statement announcing their arrests.

Prosecutors say they seized:

11 ounces of cocaine (approximate street value: $22,000);

36.5 grams of fentanyl;

Three illegal handguns;

Ammunition;

Drug paraphernalia, digital scales, packaging materials;

“A substantial amount of (cash).”

The arrests were made with help from the DEA HIDTA Group 56, Carroll County P.A.C.E., and multiple law enforcement agencies from Carroll, Baltimore, and Anne Arundel counties, officials said.

Both Liason and Smith are being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center, where they were charged with:

CDS distribution with firearm;

Firearm drug trafficking crime;

Possession of firearm with altered ID;

Illegal ammo possession;

Possession with intent to distribute;

Possession of CDS and paraphernalia;

Possession of firearm by violent felon.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional criminal charges are forthcoming, the task force said.

