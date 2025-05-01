Walkersville Man Attempted To Abduct Girl Minutes Before DUI Arrest: State Police

Gary Lee Plummer, 55, of Walkersville, was arrested following a strange — and scary — sequence that saw him attempt to kidnap two girls before being stopped for a DUI on Wednesday afternoon.

Plummer was stopped by troopers in Frederick County at around 3 p.m. on April 30 in the 8700 block of Woodsboro Pike, and during the stop, it was determined he was intoxicated and he was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

What happened next was even more disturbing.

Shortly after Plummer’s DUI arrest, Maryland State Police received a report from two juvenile girls who said they were approached by Plummer in the same area just before the stop.

They told investigators that Plummer tried to pull one of them into his vehicle but failed.

After consulting with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, Plummer was charged with:

Attempted child abduction;

Attempted kidnapping;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Driving under the influence.

He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center pending a hearing.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

