Ryan Baldwin Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Maryland State Police have identified the 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in a fatal crash Saturday night in Frederick County as Ryan Baldwin of Walkersville.

 Photo Credit: Ryan Baldwin Instagram (ryan_baldwin24)
 Photo Credit: blubaru23 Instagram
 Photo Credit: fw.droo Instagram
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

The deadly accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 11000 block of Woodsboro Creagerstown Road, where there was a reported crash involving a pedestrian, according to state troopers. 

Baldwin was traveling eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control, struck a guardrail, and was hit by a Mitsubishi, investigators said. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. The driver of the Mitsubishi was uninjured and stayed on-site as police investigated, they noted.

Following the fatal crash, some members of the community posted touching tributes to the 18-year-old affectionally known as "Waffle."

The circumstances surrounding why Baldwin lost control remain under investigation led by Senior Trooper Kevin Carter, who can be reached by witness at (301) 600-4150 or by emailing kevin.carter@maryland.gov.

