The deadly accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 11000 block of Woodsboro Creagerstown Road, where there was a reported crash involving a pedestrian, according to state troopers.

Baldwin was traveling eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control, struck a guardrail, and was hit by a Mitsubishi, investigators said. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. The driver of the Mitsubishi was uninjured and stayed on-site as police investigated, they noted.

Following the fatal crash, some members of the community posted touching tributes to the 18-year-old affectionally known as "Waffle."

The circumstances surrounding why Baldwin lost control remain under investigation led by Senior Trooper Kevin Carter, who can be reached by witness at (301) 600-4150 or by emailing kevin.carter@maryland.gov.

